Wedbush Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has $200.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.02.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $161.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.45. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.