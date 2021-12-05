Wedbush Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $140.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.94.

NYSE PVH opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

