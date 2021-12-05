Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €162.82 ($185.02).

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCH shares. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($144.32) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($190.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH traded down €4.50 ($5.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €137.95 ($156.76). 140,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €157.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €143.76. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €93.82 ($106.61) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.