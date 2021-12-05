W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Issue Special Dividend of $1.00

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) declared a special dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $77.72 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.