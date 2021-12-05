Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,268,000 after purchasing an additional 184,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $191.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $210.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

