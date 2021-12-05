Vortex Defi Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $45,418.81 and $1,350.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

