VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $755,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VIZIO by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZIO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

