Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,856.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,697.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

