Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 24,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $53,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 140.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $116.66 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

