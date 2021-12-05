Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $43,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.03 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

