Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 174,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $803.21.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $679.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $700.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

