Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

