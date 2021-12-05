Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCISY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of VCISY opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vinci has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

