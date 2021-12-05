VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIMworld has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $77,434.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057035 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.