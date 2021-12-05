VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.78 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $38.43 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00220375 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

