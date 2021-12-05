Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

