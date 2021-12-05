Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Down to $12.87

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $12.36. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 943 shares.

RBOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,386,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

D8 Holdings Corp. is a recently formed company whose business purpose is merger and acquisitions in the consumer sector. The company’s objective is to identify a target business that is under-valued relative to its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

