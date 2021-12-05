ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading 3.3% Higher

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.55. 258,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,330,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

