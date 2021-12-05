Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.20 million and $55,734.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00330055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

