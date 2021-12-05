Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $282.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 236.2% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

