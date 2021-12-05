Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 1,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 743,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 669.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

