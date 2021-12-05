Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $866.3-$883.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.69 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 1,050,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

