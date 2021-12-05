Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 112.6% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $164.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.