Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $377.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

