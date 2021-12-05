Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 26,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 792,554 shares.The stock last traded at $260.48 and had previously closed at $272.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 62.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,446,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,691,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.