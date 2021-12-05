VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 54147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $614.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 249.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.