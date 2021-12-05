Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz Sells 1,905 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

