Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

