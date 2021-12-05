Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $5,622,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 192,928 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $140.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.34. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.