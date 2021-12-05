Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) is Royal Fund Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

VONE stock opened at $209.20 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $219.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.648 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

