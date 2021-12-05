UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Sells $45,750.09 in Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 58.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.