UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Sells $45,750.09 in Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
