Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading 0.9% Higher

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.50 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26). 3,866,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 745,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £562.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

