Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of UE opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,417,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

