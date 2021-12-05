UP Fintech (TIGR) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare UP Fintech to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UP Fintech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 509 2255 2297 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $19.76, indicating a potential upside of 254.76%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 18.38%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 69.63 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 8.52

UP Fintech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.81% 16.81% 6.09%

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s peers have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UP Fintech peers beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

