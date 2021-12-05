UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $18.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $449.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

