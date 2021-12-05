United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 44,954 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,954 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

