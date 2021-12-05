United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

