United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWB opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

