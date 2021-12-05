United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 159 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in EPAM Systems by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM opened at $596.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.08 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $631.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,697 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

