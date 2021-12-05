Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.73. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

