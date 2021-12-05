Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Tops $38.21 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $38.21 million and $25.45 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $7.50 or 0.00015317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00173697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.26 or 0.00586854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

