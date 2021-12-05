Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $24.88 million and $1.84 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

