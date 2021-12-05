Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.700-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.70-$17.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.96.

ULTA traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.81. 2,128,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,045. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

