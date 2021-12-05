UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.60) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($3.86) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.73 ($3.11).

ETR O2D opened at €2.34 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.63 ($2.99). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

