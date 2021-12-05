Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,520,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 30,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TWTR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,108,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,033,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.