Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

