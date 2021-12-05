Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,450 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $59,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 215,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 621,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,486 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,378,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

