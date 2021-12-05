Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 144.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

