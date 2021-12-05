Truist Securiti Weighs in on Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 16,562 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

