Truist Raises CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $57.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price boosted by Truist from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

